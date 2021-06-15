Umar applauds Jazz’s nationwide awareness campaign

KARACHI: In a recent message on Twitter, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar requested the corporations in Pakistan to support the government in spreading awareness about the benefits of vaccination.

He was applauding Jazz’s decision to mobilize resources for a nationwide awareness campaign, urging Pakistanis to get vaccinated.

Although the number of Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals has fallen by around 60 percent, with the positivity rate remaining below four percent, yet the NCOC is doing all it can to get a greater number of people vaccinated, so the country remains on course to fully reopening the economy as soon as possible.

Following the NCOC’s directives that vaccines will be mandatory for all public and private sector employees, Jazz became the first private sector company to activate its communication avenues to reach millions of people who are yet to get their vaccination jabs.

This campaign will go live through print, digital and electronic mediums.

Jazz aims to play a key role in systematically addressing vaccine hesitancy through effective communication strategies that increase trust in the national vaccination drive.

Applauding Jazz’s initiative, Asad Umar wrote, “Great to see corporates playing their role in promoting vaccination. Well done Jazz. Hope to see more corporates play a similar role in spreading the message.”

Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim said, "Realizing the responsibility that falls upon us as a leading digital communications company, we will be doing all we can in spreading the important message far and wide. With clear, fact-based messaging and the right platforms, Jazz aims to reach people who are either vaccine skeptics or those who are unaware. By raising timely awareness, the national vaccination campaign can further reduce the tide of infection."