Irsa chief says every province getting due share of water

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Indus River System Authority (Irsa) dispelled the impression that some provinces are getting an unequal portion of water, insisting that the water distributary body allocates a due share of water to every province. Chairman Irsa Rao Irshad Ali Khan said in a statement on Monday that every province was given its due share of water.

Irsa does not allocate less or more water to any province, he said adding that Sindh’s claim regarding getting a small portion of water was untrue. He said Irsa kept the water apportionment record of all the provinces, adding that Sindh was given 71,000 cusec water as per its due share while Punjab is being given 96,000 cusec water.

Irshad said the measurement of water shortage was equally divided and shared by Punjab and Sindh. The portion of water supply to every province alters after every 10 days, he added.

PPP Vice-President Sherry Rehman said that Irsa always decreases the water share of Sindh after making an excuse of water shortage in the river.