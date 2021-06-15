Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 306,892 tonnes of cargo comprising 193,377 tonnes of import cargo and 113,515 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending on Monday.

The total import cargo of 193,377 comprised of 127,836 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 13,200 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 10,057 tonnes of DAP, 15,650 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 26,634 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 113,515 tons comprised of 71,626 tonnes of containerized cargo, 20,026 tonnes of Bartie Lumps, 3,037 tonnes of Clinkers, 7,726 tonnes of Talc Powder, 11,100 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

As many as 10432 containers were handled out of which 5445 were of imports and 4987 were of exports. 5445 import containers comprised of 1216 of 20s and 1910 of 40s. Imports empty container was 27 of 20s and 191 of 40s. Export containers 4987 comprised of 797 of 20s and 869 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 400 of 20s and 1026 of 40s.

There were 10 ships namely, Hyundai Privilege, Al Mahboobah, Ym Eternity, AS Sicilia, Uacc Shams, Sea Elegant, Northern Discovery, Yantian Express, MT Shalamr, Gail and Msc Samu have berthed at Karachi Port on 14-06-2021.

Nearly 09 ships namely, Eer Ursula, Cape Manila, Pacific Knight, Kmtc Mundra, Cornellia, Ivs Swinley Forest, Hyundai Privilege and Uacc Shams have sailed out from Karachi Port on Monday.

Some 05 ships namely PVT Dawn, Venus Leader, Sivia Ambition cargo, MT Quetta and JAG Pooja were expected to arrive on Monday.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by eleven ships to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Soya bean, Project cargo, Chemicals, Palm oil and Mogas, out of them, two ships, Container vessel 'Diyala' and oil tanker 'Toro' sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and two more ships, bulk cargo carrier 'Star Aquarius' and Chemicals carrier 'Chemroad Ditta' are expected to sail from PIBT and EVTL on same day (today) in the afternoon .

A cargo volume of 159,303 tonnes, comprising 156,966 tonnes imports cargo and 2,337 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 876 Containers (753 TEUs imports and 123 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours .

There are twenty one ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, CP Manjing, Al-Salam-II, Milaha Qatr and Navarino & another ship, MSC Jasmine carrying Coal, Gas oil, Natural gas and Containers are expected take berths at BIT, FOTCO, EETL and QICT on Monday (today), 14th June, while three more ships MSC Samu, Glen Canyon and Maersk Detroit with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on, Tuesday, 15th June-2021.

