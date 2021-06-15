Pakistan
The Weather
15 Jun 2021
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (June 14, 2021) and the forecast for Tuesday (June 15, 2021).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 40-29 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 42-29 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Karachi 35-30 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 36-29 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
Lahore 31-24 (°C) 03-00 (%) 31-24 (°C) 40-00 (%)
Larkana 48-28 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 43-29 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 42-29 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 42-29 (ºC) 02-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 31-17 (°C) 40-00 (%) 29-16 (°C) 25-00 (%)
Peshawar 37-25 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 37-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 32-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 33-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 30-21 (°C) 40-00 (%) 28-21 (°C) 25-00 (%)
Sukkur 47-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 42-29 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:23 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:41 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
