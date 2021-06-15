Markets
LME official prices
15 Jun 2021
LONDON: The following were Friday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2127.50 2490.00 10029.00 2198.00 18303.00 33060.00 3011.00 2266.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2127.50 2490.00 10029.00 2198.00 18303.00 33060.00 3011.00 2266.50
3-months Buyer 2100.00 2477.50 10059.50 2206.00 18322.00 31501.00 3027.50 2275.00
3-months Seller 2100.00 2477.50 10059.50 2206.00 18322.00 31501.00 3027.50 2275.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 27571.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 27571.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
