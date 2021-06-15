THE RUPEE: PKR falls

KARACHI: On Monday, PKR fell against USD in both interbank and open markets going below 156. It also went down against AED and SR while remaining unchanged against Euro in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 35 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over last week's rates closing at 156.10 and 156.20 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 50 paisas for buying and 60 paisas for selling against USD over last week's rates closing at 156.10 and 156.60 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 188 and 189.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 42.30 and 42.45 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.35 and 41.50 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 156.10 Open Offer Rs 156.60 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Monday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 156.10 Offer Rate Rs 156.20 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: As the Punjab government unveiled its provincial budget for fiscal year 2020-21, the Pak rupee witnessed depreciation in its worth in the process of trading against the greenback in the open currency market on Monday.

The greenback commenced trading on a positive note and kept on rising following fresh buyers' interest in the market. As a result, the greenback gained 20 paisas and closed for buying and selling at Rs 156.00 and Rs 157.40 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 155.80 and Rs 157.20, respectively, according to local currency dealers.

On the other hand, the local currency showed strength as it recovered its earlier losses versus the pound sterling. The pound's buying and selling rates declined from Friday's closing of Rs 219.80 and Rs 221.00 to Rs 218.90 and Rs 220.50 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar recovered 10 paisa against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Monday.

The dollar opened at Rs156.60(buying) and Rs 156.70(selling) against last rate of Rs156.50(buying) and Rs 156.60(selling).

It closed at Rs156.60(buying) and Rs 156.70(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021