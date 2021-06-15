ANL 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
ASC 19.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.9%)
ASL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.24%)
AVN 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.53%)
BYCO 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.36%)
DGKC 128.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.06%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
FCCL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.71%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.66%)
FFL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
HASCOL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.62%)
HUBC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
HUMNL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
KAPCO 44.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.65%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.82%)
MLCF 48.90 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.71%)
PAEL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.52%)
PIBTL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.26%)
POWER 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.06%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (4.77%)
PRL 27.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.34%)
PTC 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.14%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.53%)
SNGP 50.48 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (4.73%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.56%)
UNITY 48.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.9%)
WTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
BR100 5,331 Increased By ▲ 48.9 (0.93%)
BR30 27,772 Increased By ▲ 170.83 (0.62%)
KSE100 48,726 Increased By ▲ 421.36 (0.87%)
KSE30 19,647 Increased By ▲ 168.7 (0.87%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 15 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend       BC-2 Start        AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             Bonus/          Date            EOGM
                                   From          To            Right         Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Shifa International Hospitals
Limited #                       08-06-2021    15-06-2021                                 15-06-2021
Al-Abbas Sugar
Mills Limited                   09-06-2021    15-06-2021     300% (i)      07-06-2021
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited       09-06-2021    15-06-2021   427.80% (F )    07-06-2021    15-06-2021
Engro Fertilizers Limited       10-06-2021    16-06-2021      40% (i)      08-06-2021
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank
Limited                         11-06-2021    17-06-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited                 11-06-2021    17-06-2021     18% (iii)     09-06-2021
(KELSC4) K -Electric
Limited                         14-06-2021    17-06-2021
Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills
Limited                         09-06-2021    18-06-2021        NIL                      18-06-2021
Ravi Textile Mills Limited #    12-06-2021    18-06-2021                                 18-06-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company
Limited                         14-06-2021    20-06-2021      35% (i)      10-06-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited               14-06-2021    20-06-2021      8% (i)       10-06-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited
(Preference)                    14-06-2021    20-06-2021     2.7% (i)      10-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills
Limited                         12-06-2021    21-06-2021    10%(i),20% B   10-06-2021
TRG P akistan L imited          14-06-2021    21-06-2021      44% (i)      10-06-2021
Bunnys Limited #                14-06-2021    21-06-2021                                 21-06-2021
Mehran Sugar Mills Limited      15-06-2021    21-06-2021      15% (i)      11-06-2021
Engro Corporation Limited       15-06-2021    21-06-2021     120% (i)      11-06-2021
TPL Properties Limited          21-06-2021    22-06-2021      10% (i)      17-06-2021
Atlas Honda Limited             10-06-2021    24-06-2021     135% (F )     08-06-2021    24-06-2021
Mari Petroleum
Company Limited #               18-06-2021    24-06-2021                                 24-06-2021
Dawood Hercules Corporation
Limited                         18-06-2021    24-06-2021      45% (i)      16-06-2021
Dandot Cement
Company Limited *               18-06-2021    25-06-2021  161.67583966%R*  16-06-2021
Gillette Pakistan Limited #     18-06-2021    25-06-2021                                 25-06-2021
Saif Power Limited #            20-06-2021    26-06-2021                                 26-06-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank
Limited                         20-06-2021    26-06-2021
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited #    21-06-2021    28-06-2021                                 28-06-2021
Premier Insurance Limited #     22-06-2021    28-06-2021                                 28-06-2021
The Searle Company Limited #    22-06-2021    28-06-2021                                 28-06-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited      22-06-2021    28-06-2021      35% (i)      18-06-2021
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Limited      16-06-2021    29-06-2021
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan)
Limited                         18-06-2021    29-06-2021    45.2% (F )     16-06-2021    29-06-2021
Telecard Limited #              23-06-2021    29-06-2021                                 29-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile
Mills Limited #                 23-06-2021    29-06-2021                                 29-06-2021
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Limited      17-06-2021    30-06-2021
Huffaz Seamless Pipe
Industries Limited              21-06-2021    30-06-2021        NIL                      30-06-2021
Abdullah Shah Ghazi
Sugar Mills Limited #           23-06-2021    30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
Service Industries Limited #    23-06-2021    30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
Service Global Footwear
Limited #                       23-06-2021    30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
Mian Textile Industries
Limited #                       24-06-2021    30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
ICI Pakistan Limited #          24-06-2021    30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
Image Pakistan Limited #        28-06-2021    02-07-2021                                 02-07-2021
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan)
Limited #                       28-06-2021    05-07-2021                                 05-07-2021
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank
Limited                         24-06-2021    07-07-2021
Kot Addu Power Company
Limited                         13-07-2021    19-07-2021      50%(ii)      09-07-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a P remium of Rs.5/- per share *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

PM brings weaker sections of society under the spotlight

China denounces G7 statement: NATO designates China as a ‘systemic’ challenge

Charges of concealment of income: IR officers empowered to arrest any person

Additional power supply to KE severed, restored

Essential commodities: Tarin directs depts to maintain strategic reserves

CPEC economic growth: Rs10bn allocated for special initiatives

Pakistan cannot be held responsible for crises in Afghanistan: Qureshi

Punjab presents Rs2.65 trillion budget for FY22

Pakistan beats India, Bangladesh in manpower export during 2020: ministry

Pakistan reports lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in 4 months

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.