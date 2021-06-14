ANL 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
TSX dips as losses in miners, dismal manufacturing data weigh

Reuters Updated 14 Jun 2021

Canada's main stock index edged lower on Monday, as losses in mining stocks and dismal domestic manufacturing data overshadowed gains in energy stocks.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7% as gold futures fell 1.6% to $1,848.2 an ounce.

Canadian factory sales slipped by 2.1% in April from March on lower sales of transportation equipment, as well as subdued petroleum and coal products sector, Statistics Canada said.

At 9:43 a.m. ET (13:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.52 points, or 0.07%, at 20,123.83.

The energy sector climbed 1.4% as US crude prices were up 1% a barrel, while Brent crude rose 0.9%.

Financials slipped 0.3%, while industrials fell 0.1%.

On the TSX, 120 issues were higher, while 107 issues declined for a 1.12-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with a trading volume of 22.35 million shares.

TSX's top gainers were paper and packaging company Cascades Inc and IT firm Kinaxis Inc, jumping 4.1% and 4.0%, respectively.

Biggest decliners were uranium producers Nexgen Energy Ltd , down 5.9%, followed by Cameco Corp falling 5.5%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Limited, BCE Inc, and Hut 8 Mining Corp

Twenty-two stocks hit fresh 52-week highs on the TSX, while there were no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues, there were 95 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 43.57 million shares.

TSX dips as losses in miners, dismal manufacturing data weigh

