Gold prices decrease by Rs 800 to Rs109,700 tola

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs 800 on Monday and it was traded at Rs109,700 against its sale at Rs110,500, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 686 and was traded at Rs 94,050 against its sale at Rs 94,736 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 Karat gold decreased to Rs 86,213 from Rs 86,841.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed decrease of $22 and was sold at $1856 against its sale at $1878.