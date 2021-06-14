ANL 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
ASC 19.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.9%)
ASL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.24%)
AVN 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.53%)
BYCO 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.36%)
DGKC 128.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.06%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
FCCL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.71%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.66%)
FFL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
HASCOL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.62%)
HUBC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
HUMNL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
KAPCO 44.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.65%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.82%)
MLCF 48.90 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.71%)
PAEL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.52%)
PIBTL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.26%)
POWER 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.06%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (4.77%)
PRL 27.39 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.34%)
PTC 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.14%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.53%)
SNGP 50.48 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (4.73%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.56%)
UNITY 48.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.9%)
WTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
BR100 5,331 Increased By ▲ 48.9 (0.93%)
BR30 27,772 Increased By ▲ 170.83 (0.62%)
KSE100 48,726 Increased By ▲ 421.36 (0.87%)
KSE30 19,647 Increased By ▲ 168.7 (0.87%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Murray downbeat on chances of return to top

  • Murray is on the comeback trail again at Queen's Club in London this week after another round of the fitness issues that have troubled him for several years.
AFP 14 Jun 2021

LONDON: Injury-plagued Andy Murray admitted on Monday it might not be realistic to expect him to recapture the golden days when he won three Grand Slam titles.

Murray is on the comeback trail again at Queen's Club in London this week after another round of the fitness issues that have troubled him for several years.

The 34 year-old Scot faces Benoit Paire on Tuesday at the Wimbledon warm-up event, which he has won five times. It will be his first singles match on grass for three years.

Asked on Monday if he felt capable of getting close to the form that took him to the world number one ranking in 2016, Murray struck a downbeat tone.

"I feel OK. I don't feel perfect, but I've been practising well over the last month or so, pretty consistently," he said.

"The question mark is obviously whether the body holds up and I can't say with any great certainty right now whether that's going to happen or not.

"I have been feeling good at different points throughout the last nine months or so, practised really well, felt good going into tournaments. Then, you know, something's happened."

Murray, currently ranked 124th in the world, won the US Open in 2012 and lifted the Wimbledon trophy in 2013 and 2016.

But, beset by hip problems and other issues, he has competed in just two of the past eight Grand Slams.

While Murray's hopes of returning to the top are fading, his old rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are still at their best.

Djokovic saw off Nadal in four sets in a thrilling French Open semi-final last week before claiming his 19th Grand Slam title against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday.

Murray, who has not reached a Grand Slam final since 2016, admitted he had been jealous watching the 34-year-old Djokovic do battle with the 35-year-old Nadal.

"It was an incredible match," said the Scot. "You know, there is a bit of me that's jealous watching that, like I would love to be playing in those matches.

"I would love to still be competing with them in semis of slams, I would love that.

"You know, you can still do things on the court outside of winning slams or competing with those guys."

Andy Murray Grand Slam

Murray downbeat on chances of return to top

Punjab presents Rs2.65 trillion budget for FY22

Pakistan beats India, Bangladesh in manpower export during 2020: ministry

Pakistan reports lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in 4 months

Pakistan’s GrocerApp raises $5.2 million in Series A round

Saudi Arabia allows women to register for Hajj without male guardian

On-campus classes for grades six to eight to resume in Sindh on Tuesday

Children pay the price in Pakistan's mass HIV outbreak

UBL winds up Switzerland subsidiary

Govt has deprived Sindh of its due share of water, funds: CM Murad

G7 issues anti-China communiqué

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters