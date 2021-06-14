ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.65%)
ASC 19.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.9%)
ASL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.1%)
AVN 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.38%)
BOP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
BYCO 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.36%)
DGKC 129.00 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.38%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
FCCL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.17%)
FFBL 27.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
HASCOL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.06%)
HUBC 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.28%)
HUMNL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
JSCL 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
KAPCO 44.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.43%)
KEL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.91%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.51%)
MLCF 49.10 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 36.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.41%)
PIBTL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.08%)
POWER 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.16%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (4.77%)
PRL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.76%)
PTC 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.5%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
SNGP 50.40 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.56%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.67%)
UNITY 48.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.71%)
WTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
BR100 5,347 Increased By ▲ 64.17 (1.21%)
BR30 27,854 Increased By ▲ 252.61 (0.92%)
KSE100 48,801 Increased By ▲ 495.9 (1.03%)
KSE30 19,696 Increased By ▲ 217.64 (1.12%)
Bitcoin rises 9.8% to $39,035

  • Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday that the electric carmarker will resume allowing bitcoin transactions when miners who verify transactions use more renewable energy.
Reuters 14 Jun 2021

Bitcoin surged 9.8% to $39,035.47 on Sunday, adding $3,492.71 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 40.7% from the year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, surged 7% to $2,532.77 on Sunday, adding $165.77 to its previous close.

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday that the electric car marker will resume allowing bitcoin transactions when miners who verify transactions use more renewable energy.

Musk has been a major promoter of cryptocurrencies but has turned critical of bitcoin since suspending Tesla plans to take it in payment for cars, owing to concerns that the computers used to "mine" it use too much energy.

"When there's confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions," he said in the tweet.

