ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.96%)
ASC 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.95%)
ASL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.73%)
AVN 90.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.41%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.46%)
BYCO 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.36%)
DGKC 128.65 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.1%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.62%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.84%)
FFBL 27.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
HASCOL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
HUBC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
HUMNL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
JSCL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.22%)
KAPCO 44.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.15%)
LOTCHEM 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.02%)
MLCF 49.00 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (4.93%)
PAEL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.52%)
PIBTL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.99%)
POWER 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.16%)
PPL 94.60 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (4.88%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.38%)
PTC 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
SNGP 50.40 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.56%)
TRG 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-3.55%)
UNITY 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.61%)
WTL 4.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,339 Increased By ▲ 56.91 (1.08%)
BR30 27,775 Increased By ▲ 173.54 (0.63%)
KSE100 48,759 Increased By ▲ 454.02 (0.94%)
KSE30 19,666 Increased By ▲ 187.24 (0.96%)
Japanese shares track Wall Street higher, gains capped as investors await Fed's statement

  • Fanuc, up 2.71 %, was the top gainer among the top 30 core Topix names, followed by Daiichi Sankyo, which gained 1.71%.
Reuters 14 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares rose on Monday led by tyre makers and shippers, following the weekend's solid finish on Wall Street, though gains were capped as investors remained cautions ahead of the US Federal Reserve's meeting this week.

The Nikkei share average gained 0.37% to 29,055.20 by 0203 GMT, after trimming gains of as much as 0.9% earlier in the session. The broader Topix rose 0.19% to 1,957.89.

"We do not have any market-moving catalysts in Japan and most of the markets in Asia are closed. Investors tend to book profits in such an environment," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

"Investors are also cautious for making active bets ahead of the Fed's meeting later this week."

US stocks closed modestly higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high closing, while the Nasdaq gained the most among three major indexes.

Japanese investors are now eyeing the Fed's statement at the conclusion of this week's two-day monetary policy meeting, which will be parsed for clues regarding the central bank's timetable for raising key interest rates.

Tyre makers were the top gainers among the 33 industry subindexes, with Bridgestone up 1.32%, Yokohama Rubber jumping 2.32% and Toyo Tire advancing 2.74%.

Shipping firms Nippon Yusen rose 1.72% and Mitsui OSK Lines gained 1.12%.

The interest-sensitive banking sector fell after US Treasury yields posted their biggest weekly drop in nearly a year last week. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group fell 0.2% and Mizuho Financial Group lost 0.77%.

Toshiba jumped 2.91% after the conglomerate, which is facing a deepening crisis over corporate governance, said it would change its board director nominees for an upcoming shareholders meeting.

Fanuc, up 2.71 %, was the top gainer among the top 30 core Topix names, followed by Daiichi Sankyo, which gained 1.71%.

The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Nintendo , down 2.96%, followed by Itochu losing 2.59%.

