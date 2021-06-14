ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.65%)
ASC 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.91%)
ASL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.35%)
AVN 91.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.8%)
BYCO 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.36%)
DGKC 127.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.07%)
EPCL 47.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.5%)
FCCL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
FFL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.01%)
HASCOL 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.58%)
HUBC 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.15%)
HUMNL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.4%)
JSCL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.03%)
KAPCO 44.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 47.71 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.16%)
PAEL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.21%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.35%)
POWER 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.18%)
PPL 91.85 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.83%)
PRL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.17%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.53%)
SNGP 51.15 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (6.12%)
TRG 165.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-1.69%)
UNITY 48.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.09%)
WTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
BR100 5,353 Increased By ▲ 71 (1.34%)
BR30 27,858 Increased By ▲ 257.07 (0.93%)
KSE100 48,800 Increased By ▲ 495.17 (1.03%)
KSE30 19,659 Increased By ▲ 179.91 (0.92%)
Gold prices at 1-1/2-week low on dollar strength as Fed meeting looms

  • Meanwhile, speculators reduced their net long positions in COMEX gold in the week ended June 8 and raised their net long positions in silver.
Reuters 14 Jun 2021

Gold prices slipped on Monday to their lowest in more than a week, weighed down by a stronger dollar, while investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserve policy meeting this week with recent spikes in US consumer prices seen as a temporary blip.

Spot gold was down 0.6% at $1,864.58 per ounce, as of 0311 GMT, its lowest since June 4.

US gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,867.60 per ounce.

"The market is starting to anticipate maybe a modest pivot towards discussing taper and it's sending investors into more of a either profit-taking or reducing gold and also currency positions," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

"Because of this the dollar has also gotten a little bit stronger. I think primarily, the inflation pressures are at a state that they may not last, so there's a little bit of uncertainty how CPI is going to continue playing out."

The dollar strengthened 0.1% to hover near a one-week high against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Last week, data showed US consumer prices rose solidly in May. However, Fed officials have repeatedly said that inflation would be transitory and expect monetary stimulus would stay in place for some time.

Focus now shifts to the Fed's June 15-16 meeting for further clarity on the policymakers' view on rising inflation and monetary policy going forward.

Morgan Stanley in its research note on Friday said it expects the Fed at its upcoming policy meeting to lay the groundwork for increased flexibility on its quantitative easing program by "talking about talking about tapering".

Meanwhile, speculators reduced their net long positions in COMEX gold in the week ended June 8 and raised their net long positions in silver.

Elsewhere, silver slipped 0.3% to $27.80 per ounce, palladium eased 0.2% to $2,771.31, while platinum dipped 0.6% to $1,143.71.

