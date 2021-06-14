ANL 31.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.68%)
ASC 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.02%)
ASL 27.64 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.5%)
AVN 91.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.92%)
BYCO 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.36%)
DGKC 126.95 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.75%)
EPCL 47.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
FFL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.79%)
HASCOL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.76%)
HUBC 79.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.09%)
HUMNL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.75%)
JSCL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.03%)
KAPCO 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.55%)
MLCF 47.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.25%)
PAEL 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.49%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.17%)
POWER 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.48%)
PPL 91.90 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.88%)
PRL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (6.25%)
PTC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.53%)
SNGP 51.22 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (6.27%)
TRG 165.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-1.69%)
UNITY 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
WTL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.64%)
BR100 5,354 Increased By ▲ 71.61 (1.36%)
BR30 27,854 Increased By ▲ 252.29 (0.91%)
KSE100 48,801 Increased By ▲ 496.66 (1.03%)
KSE30 19,660 Increased By ▲ 181.09 (0.93%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tesla to accept bitcoin again when greener

  • "This is inaccurate," he said. "Tesla only sold ~10% of holdings to confirm BTC could be liquidated easily without moving market.
AFP Updated 14 Jun 2021

NEW YORK: Elon Musk, CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla, said on Sunday that the US company will accept bitcoin payments again when the virtual currency is greener.

The American manufacturer caused a sensation in February when it announced that customers could pay in cryptocurrency, an option that became possible at the end of March.

But then Musk changed his mind, indicating that bitcoin were no longer accepted -- in the interest of protecting the environment.

"When there's confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions," the billionaire wrote on Twitter Sunday.

Bitcoin are produced by powerful computers that have to solve equations and consume huge amounts of electricity in the process.

The science journal Nature recently published a study showing that China's bitcoin mines, which power nearly 80 percent of the world's cryptocurrency trade and run in part from coal-fired power plants, risk jeopardizing the country's climate goals.

Musk on Sunday reacted to an article raising the possibility that with his tweets, which regularly move the value of bitcoin in one direction or another, he is manipulating market prices for the benefit of his business.

"This is inaccurate," he said. "Tesla only sold ~10% of holdings to confirm BTC could be liquidated easily without moving market.

The US automaker announced in early February that it had invested $ 1.5 billion of its ample cash in bitcoin and has since sold part of it.

Elon Musk bitcoin Tesla BTC

Tesla to accept bitcoin again when greener

Pakistan reports lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in 4 months

Children pay the price in Pakistan's mass HIV outbreak

UBL winds up Switzerland subsidiary

G7 issues anti-China communiqué

Centre for imposition of Article 140-A on Sindh: Fawad

Loan for NHP payment: Finance, Power Divisions avoiding taking lead

Govt may not get next IMF tranche in time: PPP

Chinese industrial relocation: PM’s office working on strategy

FBR collection estimate suffers from flaws?

Netanyahu ousted as ‘change’ coalition forms new govt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters