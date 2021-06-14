McKeown smashes 100m backstroke world record

ADELAIDE: Teenager Kaylee McKeown smashed the women’s 100m backstroke world record Sunday, touching in 57.45sec at the Australian Olympic trials in Adelaide, dedicating it to her father who died last year.

The 19-year-old, who has been in blistering form this year, swam a sensational race to sweep past American rival Regan Smith’s all-time mark of 57.57, set at the 2019 world championships. McKeown turned in 28.10 and was never under threat as she powered to the finish.