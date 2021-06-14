Rally held against killing of 3 civilians in IIOJK

MUZAFFARABAD: A rally was organized under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in front of central press club here on Sunday against the brutal killings of Bashir Ahmad and two other in Sopoor town of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by the Indian army.

Participants in the rally carried placards and banners with pictures of the martyrs of Sopoor and chanted slogans against Indian army and pro independence.

The rally was addressed by Chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, PPP leader Shaukat Javed Mir, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Abdul Latif Abbasi, political and social leader Javed Ahmad Mughal, Vice Chairman PeH Usman Ali Hashim, Maulana Muhammad Zarif Abbasi and others.

Uzair Ghazali said that Sopoor killing was open and shut case of state terrorism by India where army opened fire on unarmed civilians and killed three people including Bashir Ahmad.

The reiterated that Indian oppression and atrocities will not break the commitment and struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for freedom and their struggle will culminate on the achievement of ultimate goal. They voiced that Indian security forces had repeatedly attacked civilians in the disputed state.

“It is unfortunate that the international community, the international human rights organizations had not taken any significant action against this open terrorism of Indian forces and killing of unarmed civilians”, they lamented.