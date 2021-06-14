Off-peak hours: Wapda supplying 5,800MW to national grid

ISLAMABAD: Power Houses of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) are supplying 5,800 MW to the national grid during off-peak hours, the WAPDA spokesman said. All WAPDA power houses including Tarbela were working as per their routine.

The Power Houses were generating electricity according to water discharges, he added, He said currently, Tarbela was supply 2,932 MW to the National Grid. The power generation would further increase including from Tarbela during peak hours, he said.