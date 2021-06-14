ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,282 Increased By ▲ 24.37 (0.46%)
BR30 27,601 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,305 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,479 Decreased By ▼ -58.87 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI Senator terms budget people-friendly

Recorder Report 14 Jun 2021

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Zeeshan Khanzada Khan said the incumbent PTI led government has presented a growth-oriented and people-friendly budget.

Talking to the media in district Mardan after laying the foundation stone of a new building at Mardan Press Club (MPC) on Sunday, Khanzada said the PTI government was seriously taking steps to provide relief to the deprived segment of society.

The new building in the Mardan Press Club will be completed at the cost of around Rs 12.4 million, which aims to assist the press club in generating revenue and financial support.

Besides MPA Iftikhar Ali Mashwani and MPA Abdul Salam Afridi, president of Mardan Press Club Lutfullah Lutful, general secretary Riaz Mayar and other journalists, Mardan Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry founder Ihsan Bacha and SVP of Central Traders Aurangzeb Kashmiri were also present on the occasion.

Khanzada said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s first priority is the health card, through this initiative, people are benefiting.

Regarding the bringing improvement in life of journalists’ community, he said the government has taken many steps for the welfare of journalists and their self-financing. Senator Zeeshan Khanzada Khan said our government is well aware of the problems faced by journalists.

Regarding the development of small industries, the PTI leader said Rs12 billion has been earmarked in the budget for those associated with small industry, which will be given to them without interest.

Giving top priority to address environment and climate change issues, he said Prime Minister Khan is more focused on the environment.

MPA Iftikhar Ali Mashwani said for the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, such a building is being constructed adjacent to Mardan Press Club. This will provide revenue to the press club.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

MPC PTI Zeeshan Khanzada budget people friendly

PTI Senator terms budget people-friendly

G7 issues anti-China communiqué

Centre for imposition of Article 140-A on Sindh: Fawad

Loan for NHP payment: Finance, Power Divisions avoiding taking lead

Govt may not get next IMF tranche in time: PPP

Chinese industrial relocation: PM’s office working on strategy

FBR collection estimate suffers from flaws?

Netanyahu ousted as ‘change’ coalition forms new govt

Sindh govt has failed to create competent police force in Karachi, says Fawad

Benjamin Netanyahu ousted, Naftali Bennett is Israel's new PM

Tarin terms FBR target 'realistically aggressive'

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.