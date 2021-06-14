PTI Senator terms budget people-friendly

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Zeeshan Khanzada Khan said the incumbent PTI led government has presented a growth-oriented and people-friendly budget.

Talking to the media in district Mardan after laying the foundation stone of a new building at Mardan Press Club (MPC) on Sunday, Khanzada said the PTI government was seriously taking steps to provide relief to the deprived segment of society.

The new building in the Mardan Press Club will be completed at the cost of around Rs 12.4 million, which aims to assist the press club in generating revenue and financial support.

Besides MPA Iftikhar Ali Mashwani and MPA Abdul Salam Afridi, president of Mardan Press Club Lutfullah Lutful, general secretary Riaz Mayar and other journalists, Mardan Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry founder Ihsan Bacha and SVP of Central Traders Aurangzeb Kashmiri were also present on the occasion.

Khanzada said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s first priority is the health card, through this initiative, people are benefiting.

Regarding the bringing improvement in life of journalists’ community, he said the government has taken many steps for the welfare of journalists and their self-financing. Senator Zeeshan Khanzada Khan said our government is well aware of the problems faced by journalists.

Regarding the development of small industries, the PTI leader said Rs12 billion has been earmarked in the budget for those associated with small industry, which will be given to them without interest.

Giving top priority to address environment and climate change issues, he said Prime Minister Khan is more focused on the environment.

MPA Iftikhar Ali Mashwani said for the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, such a building is being constructed adjacent to Mardan Press Club. This will provide revenue to the press club.

