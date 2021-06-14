ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,282 Increased By ▲ 24.37 (0.46%)
BR30 27,601 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,305 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,479 Decreased By ▼ -58.87 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Five die as rain, storms hit several Punjab cities

INP 14 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Rain and storms in upper parts of Punjab have brought down the mercury significantly, turning the weather pleasant, reducing the sweltering summer heat early Sunday.

Seasonal low lies over northwest of Balochistan and its adjoining areas and moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper and central parts of Pakistan.

In Kohlu, three people including a woman died after hit by a lightning bolt following heavy rain that flooded the city. Rivers and tributaries were also flooded with rainwater coming from the mountainous areas. Two motorcyclists were killed in Samundri when a wall of a school fell on them after a strong windstorm lashed the city.

In Lahore, the rain has turned the weather pleasant and decreased the mercury and a good number of people have also thronged the parks.

Meanwhile, the Met office has predicted more rains till Tuesday. Rain also hit Layyah, Chishtian, Kahror Pakka, Dunya Pur, Sargodha, Qila Ahmed Abad, Bado Mali and Khan Kaasa, where the temperature plunged to 28 degree Celsius.

In Narowal, various feeders were tripped leading to widespread loadshedding in the city. Light rain was also predicted in Karachi.

Rain wind-thunderstorms also occurred in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper and central Punjab.

However, the weather remained hot in other parts of the country, while very hot in Sindh, south/central Balochistan.

Rainfall (mm) in last 24 hours (Saturday): Punjab: Chakwal 35, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 31, Shamsabad 23), Islamabad (Saidpur 29, ZP 21, AP 15, Golra 05, Bokra 2), Hafizabad 28, Mangla 25, Narowal 16, Lahore (AP 16, City 09), Kasur 15, Gujranwala 13, Sialkot (City 11, AP 09), Murree09, Joharabad 08, M.B.Din, Jhelum, Gujrat 06, Sargodha (City 01), Balochistan: Barkhan 35, Kashmir: Kotli 26, Rawalakot 08, Muzaffarabad 07, Garhi dupatta 04, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 23, Balakot 12, Saidu Sharif, Malam Jabba 10, Pattan 04.

Saturday’s highest maximum Temperature’s (°C): Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Sibbi 48, Dadu 47, Jacobabad, Larkana 46 and Shaheed Benazirabad 45.

On Monday, the weather office predicted that rain-wind or thundershower in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir and isolated heavy falls and hailstorm are also likely during the period.

Wind thunderstorms with heavy falls at times may generate urban flooding in low-lying areas of Azad Kashmir, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala and Sialkot on Monday (tomorrow). Hot and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

rain storms Punjab cities

Five die as rain, storms hit several Punjab cities

G7 issues anti-China communiqué

Centre for imposition of Article 140-A on Sindh: Fawad

Loan for NHP payment: Finance, Power Divisions avoiding taking lead

Govt may not get next IMF tranche in time: PPP

Chinese industrial relocation: PM’s office working on strategy

FBR collection estimate suffers from flaws?

Netanyahu ousted as ‘change’ coalition forms new govt

Sindh govt has failed to create competent police force in Karachi, says Fawad

Benjamin Netanyahu ousted, Naftali Bennett is Israel's new PM

Tarin terms FBR target 'realistically aggressive'

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.