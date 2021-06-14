Child labour issues tackling: ‘There are legislative, administrative challenges’

ISLAMABAD: “World Day Against Child Labour” is commemorated across the globe on 12th June to address the invisible issue of child labour and raise voice to end the rights violations.

Islamic Relief Pakistan (IRP) and National Action Coordination Group (NACG) in collaboration with United Global Organization of Development (UGOOD) organised an event under this year’s theme, Act now: End Child Labour, on Saturday, in Islamabad.

Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi, Assistant Deputy Commissioner Kamran Ali Cheema, Country Director Islamic Relief Pakistan Umair Hasan, CEO-UGOOD and Chair National Action and Coordination Group (NACG) Ishtiaq Gillani, Abid Niaz Khan, National Project Coordinator for International Labour Organization (ILO), Afshan Tehseen Bajwa, Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC), members of civil society and media representatives attended the event.

Emphasizing on the issue of child rights violations in the country, Lal Chand Malhi said that “There are legislative and administrative challenges in curbing child labour. If we are unable to stop child labour in our neighbourhood or surroundings, it means there is lack of awareness about this issue. We have to play our part as a society along with government to end child labour.

Government of Pakistan is taking key steps to support such children through education.

Kamran Ali Cheema, while expressing his views, said that the “ICT administration is doing its best to curb child labour in the capital. One of the positive initiatives is the closing down of brick kilns where children were working”.

Country Director Islamic Relief Pakistan Umair Hasan expressed the need to see issue of child labour as a collective responsibility.

Education is our only chance against this menace.

Islamic Relief Pakistan is pleased to contribute to the eradication of child labour through different initiatives such as orphan sponsorship programme, speed literacy and providing economic opportunities to the poverty stricken families.

Syed Ishtiaq Gilani, CEO-UGOOD and Chair NACG Pakistan was of the view that Pakistan suffers from excessive, contradictory and convoluted legislation.

Of the 35 national and provincial Child Protection acts, there are no two acts which agree on if and when a child can or cannot be a domestic worker.

Many even differ on the basic definition of a child i.e. aged less than 18, 16, 14 or 12.

Abid Niaz Khan, representing ILO stressed upon importance of data collection of child labour.

It is a welcoming development that provinces are in process of legislation on child labour which will be in line with the international labour standards.

We also need to coordinate with international bodies and actors to make our efforts more effective and result oriented.

Afshan Tehseen Bajwa, Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) talked about the importance of discussing the issue of child labour within the society rather than in legislations and at forums.

She also stressed upon the importance of legislation in all provinces of country to address disconnect between national and provincial levels.

