PML-N terms election amendments attack on constitution

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has termed the PTI government’s election amendments a damning attack on the constitution and the ECP. In a statement issued on Sunday, she said Imran Khan is trying to impose presidential system on the country by abolishing the federal parliamentary system of democracy.

She said these amendments violate the political and ideological guidelines of the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the decisions of the Supreme Court, and the basic structure and concept of the Constitution.

She said Imran does not want 220 million people to exercise their constitutional right of one person one vote but wishes to become the owner of the electoral college of certain people in black and white.

