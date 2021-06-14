Umar visits streets of Karachi without protocol

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Sunday visited streets of different areas of the city without any protocols and heard the issues being faced by the locals. Accompanied by PTI lawmakers and party workers, the minister commuted on motorcycle through streets of Burns Road, Gulshan Iqbal and Gulistan-e-Jauhar to inspect the progress of federally funded development projects, sports grounds and road repair works, underway in city.

Talking to journalists, Asad Umar said PTI-led federal government was fighting against encroachment mafias in Karachi to bring back the city’s glory.

He said PTI was practically working on ground that was unacceptable to provincial government of Sindh which had completely ignored the megalopolis. “It is unbearable for CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah as to why federal government is carrying out development works in streets and thoroughfares of Karachi”.

Federal Minister said provincial government of Sindh had completely neglected the mega city of the province as no development works had been taken place for decades. “Federal government will continue to carrying out development works in the city of lights”.

Asad Umar said Sindh was a part of the country and it’s people also deserve funds, to be spent on their welfare. He said locals of the area were also glad with the performance of federal government as they had witnessed that the federal government was taking keen interest in development and progress of Karachi.

PTI MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman, on the occasion, said in past, legislators used to take commissions/bribes from contractors, however, things had completely changed now. He said traders were also taken on board for carrying out development works including road repair, installation of street lights and improvement of sewerage system in Burns Road area.

He said although it was the job of provincial government but federal government had not left the citizens of Karachi on mercy of Pakistan Peoples Party. Meanwhile, a renowned trader Atiq Mir also lauded the efforts of federal government for carrying out development works in Karachi.