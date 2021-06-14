ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,282 Increased By ▲ 24.37 (0.46%)
BR30 27,601 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,305 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,479 Decreased By ▼ -58.87 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Dairy products: 17pc ST to have Rs5bn revenue impact

Sohail Sarfraz 14 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The imposition of 17 percent sales tax on the dairy products would have a revenue impact of over Rs 5 billion on the dairy sector for 2021-22.

Industry sources told Business Recorder that the 10 percent sales tax was applicable on certain dairy products like cream, butter, yogurt, cheese, dairy powder and tea whitener etc. In the budget (2021-22), the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed 17 percent sales tax on dairy products. The industry was expecting restoration of the zero-rating facility, but the government had imposed a 17 percent sales tax on dairy products having serious implications on the health sector.

During the budget exercise, the dairy sector had asked the government for its support through positive measures in the budget 2021-22 including zero-rating for the dairy sector. The budget 2021-22 has negatively impacted the dairy sector with over and above Rs 5 billion impact due to a raise in sales tax from 10 percent to 17 percent.

Within the three years period, the impact of revenue on the dairy sector would go upto Rs 15 billion.

The taxation measures would also impact the milk value chain, especially the livelihood of farmers and the Prime Minister’s agenda of nutrition.

They added that the dairy and milk products lead to a healthy nation but with high taxation it reduces consumption of nutrition.

The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) and the Pakistan Dairy Association had proposed restoration of the zero-rating regime on the dairy sector in the budget (2021-22).

The industry had proposed the government to re-transpose the dairy products to the fifth schedule of the Sales Tax Act 1990 and resume the Zero-Rating facility for the dairy sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Federal Board of Revenue FBR Sales Tax dairy products revenue impact

Dairy products: 17pc ST to have Rs5bn revenue impact

G7 issues anti-China communiqué

Centre for imposition of Article 140-A on Sindh: Fawad

Loan for NHP payment: Finance, Power Divisions avoiding taking lead

Govt may not get next IMF tranche in time: PPP

Chinese industrial relocation: PM’s office working on strategy

FBR collection estimate suffers from flaws?

Netanyahu ousted as ‘change’ coalition forms new govt

Sindh govt has failed to create competent police force in Karachi, says Fawad

Benjamin Netanyahu ousted, Naftali Bennett is Israel's new PM

Tarin terms FBR target 'realistically aggressive'

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.