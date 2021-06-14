Imarat Group launches site office for Golf Floras

KARACHI: Pakistan’s leading real estate group, Imarat Group of Companies, on Tuesday, inaugurated the site office for Golf Floras - Pakistan’s First Luxury Apartments.

The Golf Floras is a flagship project of Imarat Group with world class amenities, making it amongst the world’s top 20 luxury resort living communities. The luxury apartments are a fusion of nature and luxury with breathtaking golf courses overlooking the Flora Hills, an infinity pool, a rooftop helipad, a top notch fitness facility and sports facilities. It is expected to be completed in April 2025.

The luxury residential apartments are ideally located, near Garden City, Bahria Town. It has a well-connected road network with 3-way accessibility from key entry points: DHA, Bahria Town Phase 7 and Phase 8 and Bahria Town Phase 5.

The launch was hosted by Chairman Imarat Group, Shafiq Akbar, Directors Graana.com Farhan Javed and Arslan Javed, Director Agency21 Sharjeel Ehmer and Director PropSure Mr. Taimoor Ul Haq Abbasi.

Speaking on the occasion, Shafiq Akbar said, “opening of our Golf Floras sales office at the site area will further strengthen our service capabilities to cater to our clients efficiently, where they can also observe the recent developments of the project that they have invested in.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021