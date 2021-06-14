ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
Orangi to City Station: Chairman Railways examines KCR track

Recorder Report 14 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Chairman Railways Habib ur Rehman Gillani observed 14 kilometres long KCR Up track ride from Orangi to City station by KCR-3 Up on Sunday afternoon, officials said. He was accompanied by CEO PR Nisar Ahmad Memon, DS PR Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul, PD KCR Ameer Mohammad Daudpota and all the relevant divisional officers.

“KCR trains offer much better provisions of commuter service as compared to local service in Karachi but their speed needs to be enhanced,” remarked the Chairman.

Project Director KCR Ameer Mohammad Daudpota replied that KCR project would be upgraded in multiple phases that would finally took the shape of ultra modern service.

Chairman Railways inquired about the income-expenditure statistics of KCR trains that were providing commuter service to Karachiites for almost 7 months. He also observed the status of right-of-way area along the 14 kilometres long track and was simultaneously briefed about the elimination of encroachments.

Since the revival of Orangi to City Station track earlier this year on February 10, it was Chairman Railways’ second KCR train ride.

The previous one took place on down side from City station to Orangi on February 18.

