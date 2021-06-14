ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
Balochistan budget on 18th

APP 14 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Balochistan government, led by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), will present its budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 in the Provincial Assembly on June 18. The Balochistan government would unveil its relief-oriented and pro-people budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2021-22, with a total outlay of more than Rs 500 billion.

Provincial Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Buledi would present the budget for the year 2021-221 in the Balochistan Assembly.

The government is expected to announce over Rs 150 billion development budget under Public Sector Development Programme and the outlay of non-developmental funds for the next fiscal year 2021-22 is likely to more than Rs 350 billion. Education, health, law and order are among the priorities of the government. More money would be allocated for clean water schemes.

