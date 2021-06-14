ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
China FX deposits swell to record $1.01trn in May

Reuters 14 Jun 2021

SHANGHAI: China’s foreign exchange deposits hit a record high of $1.01 trillion at the end of May, compared with $1 trillion a month earlier, the central bank said on Thursday.

Foreign exchange deposits have been steadily growing since last year, boosted by China’s huge trade surplus and continued capital inflows into Chinese stocks and bonds. Foreign holdings of Chinese bonds hit a record last month.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said the foreign cash deposits grew 35.7% year-on-year, and were up by $9.4 billion from a month ago. A mountain of dollars on deposit in China has grown so large that banks are struggling to lend the currency. Traders say it poses a risk to official efforts to control a fast-rising yuan.

The yuan has gained about 12% against the dollar since May 2020, hitting its strongest levels in more than three years. The rapid appreciation has prompted policymakers to announce a slew of measures recently to rein in the rally.

