Interfaith march honours Muslim family killed in Canada

LONDON, (Canada): Several thousand people joined an interfaith marched on Friday evening honoring the four members of a Muslim family who were killed in an attack that has shocked Canada.

The procession started at the site where three generations of a family out for a Sunday evening stroll -- 46-year-old Salman Afzaal, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal -- were killed in London, southern Ontario, as they were waiting to cross the street. The couple's nine-year-old son Fayez suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The march against racism and Islamophobia culminated at London's mosque, about 7 kilometers (4.5 miles) away.