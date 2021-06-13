ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
Khursheed's son surrenders before AC in assets case

INP 13 Jun 2021

SUKKUR: Former opposition leader Khursheed Shah's son Farrukh Shah surrendered himself before the accountability court in Sukkur on Saturday in assets beyond income case.

A member of provincial assembly (MPA) Farrukh Shah, the son of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah has been among 18 accused in 1.23 billion rupees accountability reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Farrukh Shah had filed a bail petition in the Supreme Court. The top court had directed him to surrender within three days besides assuring his presence in the hearing of assets beyond income reference.

PPP Leader Khursheed Shah has spent 21 months in detention after being arrested by the anti-corruption watchdog's Sukkur chapter on September 18, 2019.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Aminud Din Khan had dismissed a bail petition of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Leader on June 4, when his counsel told the court that he wants to withdraw the plea.

He had stated that his client would approach the Sindh High Court (SHC) to seek bail on the ground of delay in conclusion of trial and hardship. The Supreme Court bench had instructed the SHC to decide the bail petition to be filed by Khursheed Shah within a month.

