Water inflow in major rivers jumps further to 428,400 cusecs

APP 13 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Water inflow in all major rivers further has jumped to 428,000 cusecs against out flow of 294,600 cusecs due to shooting up mercury level in the northern areas.

According to Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday, water inflow in Indus at Tarbela dam has increased to 197,200 cusecs against outflow of 130,000 cusecs.

Water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam has also reached to 1449.60 feet, which was 65.60 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

