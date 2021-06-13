ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
162 students awarded degrees at HU's virtual convocation

Recorder Report 13 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Habib University (HU) held its fourth annual convocation virtually on Saturday, with 162 students graduating.

In total, 162 students graduated this year with degrees awarded from the university's two schools, Dhanani School of Science and Engineering (DSSE) and the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences (AHSS). From the DSSE, 84 students graduated, of these, 33 students received BS degrees in Electrical Engineering, and 51 students received BS degrees in Computer Science.

From AHSS, 78 students graduated of these, 45 students received BSc (Honors) degrees in Social Development and Policy, and 33 students received a BA (Honors) degree in Communication and Design.

In his remarks, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail envisioned the graduating cohort to be the architect of Pakistan's bright future. "... This country has faith in you. Country's future is in your hands, you are the one who take this country forward," governor said.

In his motivational message to the graduating class, Chancellor Rafiq M. Habib remarked, "As you embark on the new part of your journey, make sure you adhere to the principles of Yohsin, and I am confident that whether you pursue further education or a career, you are ready to face any adversity that might come your way."

Renowned scriptwriter, satirist and television presenter Anwar Maqsood gave the commencement speech. Speaking in his distinct style, he spoke about the country's current travails, including an ongoing tussle with corruption and an economic nosedive amidst dreams of becoming the State of Medina. However, Maqsood reminded the graduates that they still have their freedom.

The varsity's highest award, Chancellor's Yohsin Medal was presented to Sarah Khan, a Social Development and Policy major.

