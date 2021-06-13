ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,282 Increased By ▲ 24.37 (0.46%)
BR30 27,601 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,305 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,479 Decreased By ▼ -58.87 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

HSATI members term budget trader-friendly

Recorder Report 13 Jun 2021

HYDERABAD: The office-bearers of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) have termed the budget as traders-friendly in wake of current situation of Covid-19, however they expressed fears about expected price hike as a result of proposed indirect taxes for revenue generation.

In a statement, Chairman HSATI Parvez Faheem Noorwala, Patron-in-Chief Mazhar-ul-Haq Chaudhry, former chairman Shahid Qaim khani and other office-bearers said that proposals of reducing annual turnover tax from 1.5 percent to 0.25 percent and other incentives including the ratio of taxable amount and provision of interest-free loans to SMEs would help to activate the SME sector and reduction of unemployment rate in the country.

Similarly, they said that proposals of reducing the taxes on locally manufactured trucks, tractors and motorcycles, federal excise duty up to 850 CC cars and 17 percent sales tax to 12.5 percent would also strengthen the local automobile industry.

The announcement of relief in banking sector would also facilitate in enhancing the investment in the country and bringing more persons into the tax net would also strengthen the economy of the country, they said and added that these incentives could help in achieving nearest slot of the target of 4.8 percent GDP, set by the government.

The people particularly the business communities were waiting since long for such type of budget which announced by the present government under difficult circumstance, they said and added that implementation of the proposals of budget could help the country to enter into a new era of progress and prosperity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Tax SME Sector budget 2021/22 HSATI budget trader friendly

HSATI members term budget trader-friendly

PECO sell-off plan shelved

PM urges world leaders to act against Islamophobia

3G/4G licences: Rs45.44bn non-tax revenue estimated

G7 adopts global infrastructure plan in riposte to China

Budget 'well received by masses': Fawad

$35bn export target set for FY22: Dawood

Budget 'an economic attack' on masses: Bilawal

Farmers' associations term budget 'unsatisfactory'

Pakistan working towards tabling anti-Islamophobia resolution: UN envoy

PM says Pakistan doing more to fight climate change

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.