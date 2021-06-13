Met Office predicts rain after two days

LAHORE: The Met Office has predicted rain after two days and the field staff of Water and Sanitation Authority has put its staff on alert. Already, said the Met office, gusty winds are on the rise over the last two days and the temperature has dropped marginally. On Saturday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 41-degree centigrade on the higher and 27-degree centigrade on the lower side while the humidity level is 50 percent.

Citizens felt a respite with a marginal drop in temperature while the air quality index stood at 157 in the area of Gulberg. The Met Office has advised the citizens to adopt precautionary measures before leaving their homes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021