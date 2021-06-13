Need to focus on research work stressed

LAHORE: Speakers at an international conference have stressed the need to focus on the research which can contribute to national development and resolve social problems being faced by the society.

The international conference was organized by Punjab University Institute of Business Administration at the lawns of Governor's House. Wife of Governor Punjab Mrs Parveen Sarwar was the chief guest on the occasion while PU Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Quaid-i-Azam University VC Dr Muhammad Ali, University of Okara VC Dr Zakria Zakar, Chairman Private Universities Dr Abdur Rehman, Islamia University Bahalwapur VC Dr Athar Mahboob, Bahauddin Zakria University VC Mansoor Kundi, Mian Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology Dr Amir Ijaz, PU Dean Faculty of Business, Economics and Administrative Sciences Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, Director IBA Dr Muqqadas Rehman, faculty members, students and businessmen participated on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, Mrs Parveen Sarwar said that no nation could make progress without the active role of women. She said that women were contributing in all the fields of life everywhere as they were full of potential.

She advised the parents not to spoil their children but guide them and educate them in their best interest. She said that Pakistan could become a developed country only through hard work. She said that the vice chancellors of public sector universities were making rapid progress and their achievements were being acknowledged worldwide.

Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar said that because of the blessings of Allah, COVID situation was under control in Pakistan and things were opening.

He said that now it was the time to make efforts to boost businesses and develop all sections of life. Dr Muhammad Ali said that any crisis had an opportunity too and we needed o determine our priorities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021