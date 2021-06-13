Pharmaceutical Industry, the Global Helping Hand: Tauqeer Ul Haq Chairman PPMA (Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association)

TEXT: The pharmaceutical industry is considered as one of the most significant and impactful industries globally. It not only provides employment opportunities on a large scale but is also responsible for the supply of medicines and treatment options to both patients and healthcare professionals. Pharmaceutical companies always remain vigilant regarding new therapies and molecules for the production of the same through research and the use of cutting-edge technologies to cater to the masses. We continuously work independently, with NGOs and Government Institutions for many projects related to the betterment of the healthcare system of the communities. I strongly believe that Pharmaceutical Industry plays a vital role in improving the quality of life and the impact is not only on the domestic level but also on an international level due to the exports of high-quality medicines to other countries. Considering the service of the Pharmaceutical industry for humanity, we can say that it is indeed a helping hand for the global community.

