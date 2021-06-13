Pharmaceutical Industry, the Global Helping Hand: Nawaz Ahmed Secretary General/Executive Director PPMA (Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association)

TEXT: There is no doubt that the pharmaceutical industry in Pakistan has a social contribution to nation's health. Many pharma companies do take this commitment seriously enough to invest considerable resources to reduce disease burden by increasing access to doctors, diagnostics, medication and a host of interventions. Pakistan Pharmaceutical Industry contributing preeminent through manufacturing Qualitative medicines in lesser prices.

Their access strategies most often take the form of patient outreach programs and health awareness campaigns through which they identify a health need and try to address gaps in current healthcare systems. Pharma companies have been part of global and national campaigns aimed at achieving public health goals, be it eradicating infectious diseases like Cancer, TB, diabetes, Coronary Heart Disease eta. Pakistan Pharmaceutical Industry is indeed a HELPING HAND FOR GLOBAL COMMUNITY.

