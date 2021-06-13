ICI Pakistan Pharmaceuticals delivers Pakistan's leading digital scientific exchange

TEXT: Amidst a global pandemic, where in-person interactions are limited to minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure, it is necessary to discover new avenues to continuously engage our healthcare professionals and stay connected with them. 'Innovation' and 'Customer Centricity' are core values of ICI Pakistan and as such the Pharmaceuticals' Multichannel Customer Engagement unit took the initiative and has been spearheading digital discourse amongst the healthcare community. To scale up its multichannel momentum, the Pharmaceuticals business launched ThinkHealth'21; Pakistan's leading digital scientific exchange on healthcare.

ThinkHealth'21, a digital talkathon comprised of relevant engaging academic content, participation by leading healthcare experts and an extraordinary customer experience through a state-of-the-art interactive virtual conference venue. With 17 multidisciplinary sessions spread over March 2021, the talkathon was able to attract an audience of 5000+ Healthcare professionals via web-to-web and web-to-face setups. ThinkHealth'21 had a lineup of 60+ speakers and expert panellists who led the scientific discourse across the talkathon.

Collaborating with 22 renowned scientific societies and institutions across the country ThinkHealth'21 worked to enhance scientific advocacy and offered a total of 13+ credit hours to attendees through external accreditations. The ThinkHealth'21 initiative was a remarkable success, providing an unparalleled opportunity for engagement and peer-to-peer experience sharing amongst the healthcare community and has set a new benchmark for digital engagement amongst healthcare professionals. The Pharmaceuticals business will carry on this momentum and continue to bridge gaps in the industry through its innovative and progressive approach.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021