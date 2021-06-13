Pharmaceutical Industry, the Global Helping Hand: Ch. Muhammad Israr Sharif, MD & CEO Genix Pharma PVT LTD

TEXT: The pharmaceutical industry in Pakistan is growing at a rapid pace, contributing significantly to the national economy, although current pandemic situation hit the world very badly COVID -19 has put unprecedented pressure on health care systems of every nation. But Pakistani Pharmaceutical industry plays a vital role to ensure access to essential medication & health care services.

Pakistani pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are very competitive and challenging. There are nearly 700 pharmaceutical companies operating in Pakistan, with major global leaders having a presence in the country, with regulatory and pricing challenges being at the top of the list. The industry presents a lot of growth opportunities for drug manufacturers, with the opportunities being driven by the rising burden of chronic disease which is fastest growing segment in current scenario.

Genix | A Formula for Success

Genix Pharma. Founded in 2004, the company was the brainchild of the late Choudhry Muhammad Sharif Sahib, who made it his mission in life to provide top quality and affordable medicine for all those in need.

Since then, Genix has emerged as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Pakistani pharmaceutical arena and a rising force on the international market. In the past few years, it has achieved phenomenal export penetration in the markets of Southeast Asia, South and Central Asia, and several parts of Africa.

Genix has a workforce of qualified employees through a combination of its own dedicated sales force and its third-party distribution infrastructure nationwide.

Its success is also partly attributable to its current Managing Director & CEO Choudhry Muhammad Israr Sharif's belief in the power of marketing and his skill in its execution. "It has been a long but successful journey which owes a lot to teamwork and our focus on quality and branding from day one". We believe in selling brand rather than individual products. Those brands nevertheless rely on the quality of the basic product.

And the staff at Genix Pharma's. hi-tech plants and advanced well-equipped quality labs are determined to establish the company as the benchmark for Pakistan's pharmaceutical industry."

With that goal in mind, Genix is regularly launching ground breaking products.

Genix pharma has a State of the Art Quality Control Laboratory with highly specialized FDA 21 CFR compliant equipment's for the testing & analysis of various products and materials.

Genix also understands the importance of corporate social responsibility (CSR). The company contributes toward humanitarian and corporate social activities by such charitable giving as funding education, donating in the health sector and arranging food for poor and needy people.

"Genix is dedicated to good health for all human beings by providing advanced quality medicines in different diversified therapeutic segments worldwide," "We keep investing in our brands today, as we think tomorrow is too late." Surely a mantra for continued growth and success.

Genix|Pharma Nationwide

One of the major reasons for Genix Pharma's success is its strong nation-wide distribution network all over the Pakistan. With our Trusted Distributors spread all over the bounds ensuring uninterrupted availability of Genix Pharma products during pandemic situation in all regions of the country.

Compiling with our objective to deliver quality medicines within reach to everyone who is in dire need of them with lowest possible rates and enhanced standards we have maintained long term relations with our valuable business partners.

Genix | Pharma Global Presence

Genix aspires to become one of the most respected, fastest growing and integrated global pharmaceutical company with the vision of Expanding Horizon for 'Global Care'. In the past few years, Genix has achieved phenomenal growth across International markets starting with exports to developing markets of South East Asia, South Asia, Central Asia, Gulf Countries East Africa, West Africa and Francophone Africa. We are strengthening and expanding our direct presence in emerging markets and establishing strategic partnerships in the rest of the world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021