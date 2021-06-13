ICI Pakistan Pharmaceuticals: A Legacy of Performance and Excellence

TEXT: ICI Pakistan Limited is proud to have remained a partner of choice throughout its 75-year legacy. In pursuit of its brand promise of Cultivating Growth, it aspires to build a strong local and international footprint through sustainable growth and by creating enduring value for all stakeholders. Establishing its first soda ash manufacturing site in 1944, it has evolved into a diversified conglomerate spanning multiple industries. Its business portfolio consists of Soda Ash, Polyester, Chemicals & Agri Sciences, Animal Health and Pharmaceuticals.

ICI Pakistan Pharmaceuticals supports the healthcare industry through the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of some of the leading pharmaceutical products across multiple disease segments. ICI Pakistan Pharmaceuticals is also the distributor of AstraZeneca's high quality, research-driven brands in the therapy areas of Cardiology and Oncology.

The Pharmaceuticals business achieved a historic landmark by entering the top 20 ranking of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Industry (excluding V6-7) by climbing two ranks this year. It has emerged as the fastest growing pharmaceutical organization amongst the top 20 corporations, with a growth of 29% (IQVIA MAT March 2021) and has consistently outperformed the market for the last thirty months.

This momentous success is a key milestone in the transformation journey of the business to deliver sustainable, competitive and profitable growth. It has instilled confidence in the business' aspiration to become the 'most trusted, quality-conscious and innovative pharmaceuticals company'.

This achievement is driven by multiple initiatives and strategic decisions taken by the business. The successful amalgamation of the Hattar manufacturing facility, formerly Cirin Pharmaceuticals (Private) Limited, has allowed for better synergies in manufacturing, capacity enlargements and efficiency improvements.

Expanding existing portfolios through new product launches and entering into diversified therapy areas has served as a key pillar for the growth of the business. Over the past two years, the Pharmaceuticals business, through its robust Launch Excellence process, has entered into specialized Anti-Infectives, Cardio-Metabolic, Central Nervous System and Nutraceuticals segments, introducing dedicated teams with a strong patient-focused approach. One of its recent product launches Merpen (meropenem) was recognised as the best launch of the industry as per IQVIA (MAT Sept 2020) upon completion of twelve months of launch.

The Pharmaceuticals business demonstrated forward thinking and agility by setting up a Multichannel Customer Engagement unit in 2020, to deliver exceptional customer experience to healthcare professionals through digital transformation. Through a best-in-class multichannel customer engagement model, the Pharmaceuticals business delivered a 5X increase in its customer outreach. Even during COVID-19, it has been driving medical education, advocacy and scientific discourse by offering relevant and engaging digital content in line with customer delivery preferences. The business has been actively engaged in hosting a variety of webinars for healthcare professionals and recently launched Pakistan's leading digital scientific exchange on healthcare, ThinkHealth'21.

In line with its mission of Improving Lives, ICI Pakistan has been committed to strengthening the communities it operates in through the ICI Pakistan Foundation. Since 1991, the ICI Pakistan Foundation has been actively undertaking community development programmes to uplift the marginalised segments of society. Working on health, education, sustainability and women empowerment initiatives, the ICI Pakistan Foundation has directly and indirectly impacted the lives of countless deserving individuals. In collaboration with Layton Rahmatullah Benevolent Trust, ICI Pakistan Foundation has run 313 medical camps providing free eye care to over 200,000 individuals in Khewra. Since the start of the pandemic, the Pharmaceuticals business has been at the forefront to support the medical community by distributing protective gear including PPE's, masks, gloves and sanitisers. This year alone, more than 6,000 OPDs have beenprovided PPEs to support the healthcare community in their service to the patients during COVID-19. ICI Pakistan Pharmaceuticals has also partnered with leading institutes nationwide to donate healthcare items worth PKR 11.8 million. Through the ICI Pakistan Foundation, a bus stand has been set up to facilitate patients outside the Nuclear Medicine Oncology & Radiotherapy Institute in Nawabshah. Furthermore, the business also donated medicines to the Shahid Afridi Foundation to improve access to medications for those in need.

ICI Pakistan Pharmaceuticals has achieved a remarkable transformation by leveraging best practices and forging greater synergy between its various segments and portfolios. In line with the Company's stated mission of 'Improving Lives', ICI Pakistan Limited has a long history of supporting and partnering with communities to improve lives through its various CSR initiatives. In addition, the Pharmaceuticals business, through its revamped strategy and concentrated efforts to establish new portfolios, will continue to play an integral role in patient treatment and care.

