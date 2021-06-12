Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio stays below 4%

Karachi: Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio stood below 4% for the fourth straight day as the country continued to report a steady decline in Covid-19 cases.

On June 11, the national Covid-19 positivity ratio stood at 3.34%, a slight increase from 3.22% on June 10, 3.12% on June 9, and 2.5% on June 8. During the last 24 hours, the country conducted 35,695 tests out of which 1,194 came out positive.

So far, 939,931 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan. There are 42,717 active cases and 2,760 critical cases.

During the last 24 hours, the virus also claimed 57 more lives, taking the death toll to 21,633. Meanwhile, 2,038 people also recovered from Covid-19 across the country.

So far, 875,581 people have recovered from the novel virus in the country.

Furthermore, Pakistan has inoculated more than 10 million people against Covid-19. Presenting the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 on Friday, Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin said that $1.1 billion will be spent on importing Covid-19 vaccines. The minister added that the government is targeting to vaccinate 100 million people by the end of fiscal year 2021-22.