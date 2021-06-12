ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,282 Increased By ▲ 24.37 (0.46%)
BR30 27,601 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,305 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,479 Decreased By ▼ -58.87 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio stays below 4%

  • Country reports 1,194 cases and 57 deaths during the last 24 hours
Aisha Mahmood 12 Jun 2021

Karachi: Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio stood below 4% for the fourth straight day as the country continued to report a steady decline in Covid-19 cases.

On June 11, the national Covid-19 positivity ratio stood at 3.34%, a slight increase from 3.22% on June 10, 3.12% on June 9, and 2.5% on June 8. During the last 24 hours, the country conducted 35,695 tests out of which 1,194 came out positive.

So far, 939,931 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan. There are 42,717 active cases and 2,760 critical cases.

During the last 24 hours, the virus also claimed 57 more lives, taking the death toll to 21,633. Meanwhile, 2,038 people also recovered from Covid-19 across the country.

So far, 875,581 people have recovered from the novel virus in the country.

Furthermore, Pakistan has inoculated more than 10 million people against Covid-19. Presenting the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 on Friday, Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin said that $1.1 billion will be spent on importing Covid-19 vaccines. The minister added that the government is targeting to vaccinate 100 million people by the end of fiscal year 2021-22.

Coronavirus Pakistan COVID19 death toll third COVID wave

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio stays below 4%

Saudi Arabia bars foreign travellers from Hajj over Covid-19, reports SPA

Growth-focused budget: IMF acquiescence, not consent?

PM calls for international action against online hate

G7 to counter China's clout with big infrastructure project

Power subsidies raised by over 300pc

Pakistan targets 4.8% GDP growth in upcoming fiscal year

Around Rs506bn taxation measures unveiled

Allocation for defence raised by 6.2percent

Disposal of cars prior to registration: Concept of additional tax to curb 'on money' introduced

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters