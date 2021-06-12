Rs102bn earmarked for 97 power projects

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has earmarked Rs 102 billion for 97 power sector projects/schemes for 2021-22 aimed at evacuating power from different power plants, improving distribution and transmission systems of the country.

Of these allocations, an amount of Rs 62.4 billion is rupee cover, Rs 40 billion foreign aid whereas an amount of Rs 68 billion is throw-forward.

Most of the schemes have already been approved by the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (Ecnec) and Central Development Working Part (CDWP).

According to Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), the schemes are related to 11 kV transmission lines, construction of 132 kV grid stations, 33 kV sub-stations, ABC cable for Peshawar, Khyber and Bannu circle, conversion of LT lines into ABC in Qesco, village electrification work in Dera Bugti, evacuation of power from 220/132 kV grid station Swabi, 220 kV Quaid-e-Azam Apparel and Business Park (QABP), supply of Special Economic Zones Hattar and Rashakai, enhancement in transformation capacity of NTDC system by extension and augmentation of existing grid stations, evaluation of power from 124 MW wind power plants at Jhimpir clusters, evacuation of power from 1320 MW power plants, evacuation of power from Dasu power project, evacuation of power

from Tarbella 5th Extension. This also includes AFD support to PPIB for tariff -based bidding and review of feasibility studies and capacity building (Power Division).

