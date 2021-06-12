No FED levy on internet data usage: Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said the prime minister or the Cabinet did not approve the Federal Excise Duty (FED) levy on internet data usage.

Azhar tweeted after the budget speech, "The PM and Cabinet did not approve the FED levy on internet data usage. It will not be included in the final draft of the Finance Bill (budget) that is placed before parliament for approval."

