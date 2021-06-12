ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
'Grappling with climate change'

Salma Rashid 12 Jun 2021

This is apropos a Business Recorder editorial "Grappling with climate change" carried by the newspaper on Thursday. The newspaper has concluded its argument by saying that "So far, there is no action on that account. Last April, US President Joe Biden hosted a climate summit where various world leaders made commitments to curb their greenhouse gas emissions. Biden himself vowed to reduce the US' emissions by at least 50 percent by 2030, which is a very welcome change from his predecessor's policy who termed climate change a "hoax". Unfortunately, however, Khan had to remind the wealthier countries that their commitment to mobilise climate finances remains unmet."

In my view, prime minister Imran Khan has done something first so that other leaders across the globe can follow. He has shown to the way forward on climate protection in Ten Billion Tree Tsunami programme. Bringing the climate challenge under the global spotlight is no mean feat.

Salma Rashid (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

