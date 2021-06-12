ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,282 Increased By ▲ 24.37 (0.46%)
BR30 27,601 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,305 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,479 Decreased By ▼ -58.87 (-0.3%)
Four PAF officers promoted

APP 12 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government has promoted four Pakistan Air Force (PAF) officers to the rank of Air Vice Marshal on Friday. The promoted officers include Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mehmood, Air Vice Marshal Asad Amir Pirzada, Air Vice Marshal Salman Abbas Shah and Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Irfan, said a PAF media release received here.

Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mehmood was commissioned in general duty pilot or GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in May, 1991. During his career, he has commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing and an operational air base. He was a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Asad Amir Pirzada was commissioned in Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in May, 1991. During his career, he has served as Director Network Bases at Air Headquarters, Islamabad and Commandant CAE PAF Academy, Asghar Khan. He was a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Salman Abbas Shah was commissioned in Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in May, 1991. During his career, he has commanded an engineering wing and served as Managing Director Mirage Rebuild Factory, Kamra. He has also served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Aircraft Engineering) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He was a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Irfan was commissioned in Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in May, 1991. During his career, he has served as Deputy Managing Director JF-17 project at Kamra. He has also served as Deputy Managing Director Avionics Production Factory, Kamra. He was a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

