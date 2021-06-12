Minister says zero forced loadshedding across country

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday shared that there has been zero forced load shedding in the country during the last 12 hours. Taking to Twitter to share the details on power supply in the country, Hammad Azhar said that 1500 megawatt electricity was added in the last 48 hours to the national grid while more would be added.

He, however, said that areas having a high ratio of electricity theft or any technical issues will witness load shedding. "Revenue-based load-shedding in high theft areas and any infrastructure/transmission breakdown in localities may still arise."

In a message on his official Twitter account, the minister said that the port city's sole power distributor had already been getting 350 MW additional electricity and in order to rid the citizens of Karachi of load-shedding, the power supply to K-Electric from the national grid has been increased by 200 MW.