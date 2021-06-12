ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,282 Increased By ▲ 24.37 (0.46%)
BR30 27,601 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,305 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,479 Decreased By ▼ -58.87 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister says zero forced loadshedding across country

INP 12 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday shared that there has been zero forced load shedding in the country during the last 12 hours. Taking to Twitter to share the details on power supply in the country, Hammad Azhar said that 1500 megawatt electricity was added in the last 48 hours to the national grid while more would be added.

He, however, said that areas having a high ratio of electricity theft or any technical issues will witness load shedding. "Revenue-based load-shedding in high theft areas and any infrastructure/transmission breakdown in localities may still arise."

In a message on his official Twitter account, the minister said that the port city's sole power distributor had already been getting 350 MW additional electricity and in order to rid the citizens of Karachi of load-shedding, the power supply to K-Electric from the national grid has been increased by 200 MW.

Hammad Azhar K ELECTRIC electricity National Grid power supply

Minister says zero forced loadshedding across country

Power subsidies raised by over 300pc

Pakistan targets 4.8% GDP growth in upcoming fiscal year

Around Rs506bn taxation measures unveiled

Allocation for defence raised by 6.2percent

Disposal of cars prior to registration: Concept of additional tax to curb 'on money' introduced

Proposal to tax internet data usage criticised as reactions to budget pour in

What some of the budget measures mean

17pc GST on sales via online marketplace

Textile sector takes a dim view of FY22 budget

Salient features of Budget 2021-22

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.