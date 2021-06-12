Courts dispose of Tareen's, son's bail petitions as withdrawn

LAHORE: Two sessions courts here Friday disposed of bail petitions of former Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali as withdrawn after Investigating Officer (IO) told the court that their arrest was not required at this stage of inquiry in money laundering and sugar scandal cases.

The court after disposing of the petitions directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to inform the court and gave ten days to the petitioners to approach the courts if it required their arrest in future.

During hearing of the bail in two FIRs, FIA IO Rana Shahwaz told a sessions court that the investigation had not been completed so far and the record of the case was still being examined.

The IO stated that they did not find any evidence against the petitioners so far and hence under the law their arrest was not necessary for further investigation.

The IO claimed the FIA fully believed in fundamental human rights.

In response to the FIA's statement, Tareen's counsel Barrister Salman Safdar told the court that his clients wanted to withdraw the bail petitions.

The court asked the counsel as to how many cases had been made against Tareen since he was the CEO of the sugar mills since 1990.

Barrister Salman said not a single case had been made by any agency or regulatory body against Tareen.

Later, Tareen and his son appeared before an other sessions court who heard their bail petition in the third FIR as duty judge for a special court (Offences in Banks).

The special court has been awaiting a regular presiding officer since the transfer of the predecessor on May 19.

The IO gave a similar statement before the special court and said their arrest was not required at this stage of the case.

On a court query the IO said he was giving this statement on record and hence court after recording his statement got his signature.

The sessions court during the last hearing had extended interim bail of Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen.

The court had asked the FIA as to why the inquiry into the matter was not completed? A deputy director of FIA told the court that an FIA officer was transferred over which, the court remarked that show-cause notice was issued to the person who carried out this transfer.

