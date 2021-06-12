European stocks hit record peak

AMSTERDAM/LONDON: European stocks scaled a record high on Friday, buoyed by hopes that major central banks will remain accommodative despite signs of rising inflation, while a rally in miners boosted UK shares.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7% in its sixth straight session of gains and ended the week 1.1% higher, its best weekly performance since early May.

Miners jumped 1.9%, lifting UK's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 by 0.7% after data showed Britain's economic output in April was a record 27.6% larger than a year before.

Travel and leisure stocks bounced from the previous session's drop. Spanish hotel chain Melia rose 2.0% after its chief executive forecast a return to profitability in June after 15 months in the red.