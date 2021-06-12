KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 11, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,284.98 High: 5,317.17 Low: 5,278.24 Net Change: (+) 13.35 Volume ('000): 919,814 Value ('000): 22,214,458 Makt Cap 1,471,224,246,336 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,669.28 NET CH. (-) 33.10 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,430.72 NET CH. (+) 20.86 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,731.23 NET CH. (-) 8.10 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,094.40 NET CH. (-) 1.09 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,473.84 NET CH. (-) 25.98 ------------------------------------ As on: 11-June-2021 ====================================

