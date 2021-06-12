Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
12 Jun 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 11, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,284.98
High: 5,317.17
Low: 5,278.24
Net Change: (+) 13.35
Volume ('000): 919,814
Value ('000): 22,214,458
Makt Cap 1,471,224,246,336
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,669.28
NET CH. (-) 33.10
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,430.72
NET CH. (+) 20.86
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,731.23
NET CH. (-) 8.10
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,094.40
NET CH. (-) 1.09
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,473.84
NET CH. (-) 25.98
------------------------------------
As on: 11-June-2021
====================================
