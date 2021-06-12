ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 11, 2021). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report 12 Jun 2021

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 11, 2021).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                  5,284.98
High:                       5,317.17
Low:                        5,278.24
Net Change:                (+) 13.35
Volume ('000):               919,814
Value ('000):             22,214,458
Makt Cap           1,471,224,246,336
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,669.28
NET CH.                    (-) 33.10
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,430.72
NET CH.                    (+) 20.86
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,731.23
NET CH.                     (-) 8.10
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,094.40
NET CH.                     (-) 1.09
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,473.84
NET CH.                    (-) 25.98
------------------------------------
As on:                  11-June-2021
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

