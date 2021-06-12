Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
12 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Right Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Limited 31.12.2021 20% InterimCash Dividend 11 06.2021
==============================================================================================
