ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,282 Increased By ▲ 24.37 (0.46%)
BR30 27,601 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,305 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,479 Decreased By ▼ -58.87 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System....
Recorder Report 12 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

=================================================
         CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
        FOR THE MONTHS OF JUNE & July 2021
=================================================
TRANSACTION  TRANSACTION  SETTLEMENT   SETTLEMENT
=================================================
10.06.2021    Thursday    14.06.2021       Monday
11.06.2021    Friday      15.06.2021      Tuesday
14.06.2021    Monday      16.06.2021    Wednesday
15.06.2021    Tuesday     17.06.2021     Thursday
16.06.2021    Wednesday   18.06.2021       Friday
17.06.2021    Thursday    21.06.2021       Monday
18.06.2021    Friday      22.06.2021      Tuesday
21.06.2021    Monday      23.06.2021    Wednesday
22.06.2021    Tuesday     24.06.2021     Thursday
23.06.2021    Wednesday   25.06.2021       Friday
24.06.2021    Thursday    28.06.2021       Monday
25.06.2021    Friday      29.06.2021      Tuesday
28.06.2021    Monday      30.06.2021    Wednesday
29.06.2021    Tuesday     02.07.2021*      Friday
30.06.2021    Wednesday
=================================================

NOTES: If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

*Due to Bank Holiday on Thursday, 1st July 2021, Merge Settlement will take places on Friday, 2nd July 2021 for the trading transactions of 29th and 20th June, 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Clearing Schedule T+2 System

Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

Power subsidies raised by over 300pc

Pakistan targets 4.8% GDP growth in upcoming fiscal year

Around Rs506bn taxation measures unveiled

Allocation for defence raised by 6.2percent

Disposal of cars prior to registration: Concept of additional tax to curb 'on money' introduced

Proposal to tax internet data usage criticised as reactions to budget pour in

What some of the budget measures mean

17pc GST on sales via online marketplace

Textile sector takes a dim view of FY22 budget

Salient features of Budget 2021-22

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.